News

Be the first to see an exclusive reveal of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2021

Who are the movers and shakers in mobile gaming? Find out this September

Be the first to see an exclusive reveal of the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2021
By , Events Marketing Executive

Who are the movers and shakers in the mobile games space?

Find out on Tuesday, September 1st at the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2021 where the experts at PocketGamer.biz, the leading mobile games industry media, will reveal their take on the top 50 studios, creators and publishers in the mobile gaming world.

We often unveil the Top 50 list during an invite-only dinner at a swanky international venue. But this year (for unsurprising reasons), the event will take place completely online, meaning more people get a chance to see it and take part.

And to fully embrace the best in the business, we're including a few talks and panels to make the afternoon a proper must-see affair, with knowledge sharing as well as celebration.

What is the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers?

Now in its 12th year, the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list covers development studios of any size and publishers who bring those games to the players. The list itself is compiled by the PocketGamer.biz editorial experts with additional help from industry insiders.

It also takes into account lobbying submissions from companies themselves. It is not simply a list of who's made the most money (although that is taken into account), but an authoritative guide to the movers and shakers in the games industry's most vibrant sector based on multiple key criteria.

The areas we evaluate include: financial performance over the last 12 months, quality and quantity of new games released, notable innovations, cultural impact made on the industry, and an estimation of the future potential of the company.

The first stage of the selection process was to invite suggestions and nominations from the industry, during a lobbying period. That ended at the end of July. Now it’s down to the core team to thrash their way through the swathes of data and insight and decide upon final positions.

An afternoon for the industry

The full list of afternoon activities has not yet been made public, but will start with speeches, then a panel or two, culminating in the Top 50 countdown itself. After the ceremony, the full list will be available to browse on PocketGamer.biz.

Book now

Join us free on September 1st for an amazing afternoon celebrating the best in the mobile games industry by registering now.

Want to associate your brand with the world’s best game makers? The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2021 is the perfect place to do just that. Please contact lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or chris@steelmedia.co.uk to find out how your company can get involved.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Jun 17th, 2021

Explore the opportunities of in-play advertising with PGbiz RoundTable on 29 June

News Aug 14th, 2020

Next month's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2020 features speakers from the best in the business

as News Jul 2nd, 2019

PocketGamer.biz to unveil Top 50 Mobile Games Developers this summer - Have your say

1 News Aug 29th, 2018

Fortnite developer Epic Games named the world’s top mobile games company in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Developer list

News Sep 25th, 2017

World’s top 50 mobile games developers revealed this week

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies