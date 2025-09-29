Top 50 Mobile Game Makers revealed at PGC Helsinki next week

Next week we’ll be unveiling the hotly anticipated Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list live at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki!

Each year, we compile a list of the companies in the mobile games business we think are at the top of their game.

Cream of the crop

The list covered developers and publishers of all sizes on mobile from anywhere in the world. Tool providers, engine makers, ad networks, and other service providers and middleware vendors are not eligible.

Placement in the list is an editorial decision, and the criteria expand from quality and quantity of new games released and financial performance over the last 12 months to notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural importance, and future potential.

The Top 50 will be officially announced live at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on October 7th at 5:10pm. Make sure to join us at the show!

The list will be published on PocketGamer.biz shortly after.

Can’t wait? Check out the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2024 list to see what all the fuss is about.