How the Careers Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki helps connect job seekers with recruiters

The Careers Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, October 7th to 8th, helps connect job seekers with international studios.

Games Factory Talents powers an AI-enabled matchmaking platform to schedule meetings and share opportunities.

A vast number of talented professionals are currently seeking their next role within the games industry. Continuous layoffs in the last couple of years have resulted in a pool of job seekers, and although companies are recruiting, it can be a challenge to find them.

As part of its mission to support the global games ecosystem, Pocket Gamer Connects has joined forces with recruitment platform Games Factory Talents to provide a dedicated Careers Zone at some of its events, and the next stop is in Helsinki.

Recruiters get direct exposure

Think of the Careers Zone as a beating heart of industry recruitment, a dynamic matchmaking hub where face-to-face meetings happen, a specialised jobs board which is always active, and Games Factory Talents guides both recruiters and job seekers every step of the way.

Profiles can be uploaded, meetings arranged at the event and real conversations are sparked. At a time when job hunting often feels impersonal, the Careers Zone cuts through the noise, delivering direct, human connections that translate into real opportunities.

For recruiting companies, listing roles at PGC Helsinki means instant visibility and direct access to a concentrated pool of engaged, global talent. Your opportunities are put in front of the right people at the right time.

With the Careers Zone, you get the best of both worlds: face-to-face networking and AI-powered matchmaking that pinpoints the candidates that best fit your needs. From sourcing to screening to setting up meetings, the process is streamlined to save time, sharpen focus and deliver higher quality hires. In short, it’s recruitment with impact - faster, smarter and designed for today’s competitive market.

Victoria Vercellana, HR manager at Seepia Games, commented on her experience of participating in the Careers Zone: "Taking part in the Careers Zone at PG Connects Helsinki 2024 was a really valuable experience for us at Seepia Games.

"Since the candidates were pre-matched to our roles, every conversation felt relevant and meaningful. We came away with several strong contacts and were later able to make a solid hire when the timing lined up. If you’re looking to grow your team, I’d recommend giving the Careers Zone a try."

The power of face-to-face

Of course, it’s of mutual benefit. For job seekers in a sector hit by daily layoffs, hoping to stand out among hundreds and thousands of online applicants isn’t enough. Being present in person, showing genuine interest, dedication, and personality, is what makes a difference.

The Careers Zone offers a curated, one-stop shop where job seekers can view multiple roles in one place and make direct contact with the companies. As one of the attendees at PGC London 2025 put it: “The Careers Zone helped me meet people I would have never reached through regular job boards. Being there in person made all the difference.”

Although the Nordics aren’t resistant to the dry market, the region has done its best to weather the global storm.

“Finland is hosting the largest gaming industry per capita in Europe, Sweden ranking second in the number of studios, and Denmark driving advances in game technology and design," says Thoughtfish CEO Christina Barleben.

Neogame director KooPee Hiltunen similarly says the Finnish games scene is “alive and kicking".

"Despite some difficulties in the previous couple of years, the Finnish games industry is still strong.”

The Careers Zone is available at the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects conference in Helsinki on October 7th to 8th. Recruiters and applicants can register ahead of the event.