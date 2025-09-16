Menu PocketGamer.biz
Final days to save €230 on Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025

Europe’s biggest B2B games event in the Nordics returns October 7th and 8th with final ticket discounts ending this week
Daisy Lyons
By Daisy Lyons
  • Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 takes place on October 7th and 8th
  • Final mid-tier pricing discounts end midnight, Thursday, September 18th, with ticket prices set to rise by up to €230.
Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 is approaching quickly, and it is shaping up to be one of our most diverse and opportunity-filled editions yet!

You’ll be networking with the brightest minds and most influential companies in the business, including Supercell, Rovio, King, Tencent, and many more global powerhouses, all within our biggest ever PGC Helsinki.

But here’s the catch: the final ticket tier discount ends this week. Prices will rise at midnight Thursday, September 18th!

Why Helsinki matters

Running October 7th and 8th as the centrepiece of Finnish Games Week, PGC Helsinki 2025 is no ordinary conference. A single ticket gives access to four events in one:

Showcasing talent

The Big Indie Zone and Very Big Indie Pitch are back, giving indie developers the chance to show their projects, receive feedback and win promotional prizes across mobile, PC, and console. On top of that, registered attendees can access exclusive fringe activities like Investor Connector and Publisher SpeedMatch — curated sessions designed to put you directly in front of the right partners.

But be quick: you must be registered to apply, and applications for all these fringe events close on Friday, September 19th.

2025 also introduces Aurora: Celebrating Women in the Nordic Games Industry, a brand-new initiative spotlighting the women and non-binary people leading innovation across the Nordic games industry.

Don’t miss the deadline

The bottom line: PGC Helsinki 2025 is bigger, broader, and more connected than ever. But if you wait until after September 18th, you’ll pay more to be there. This is why you should grab your ticket now

Companies

Steel Media Ltd

Events

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025
Big Screen Gaming Summit Helsinki 2025
Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit 2025
AI Gamechangers Summit Helsinki 2025

