Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki: Prepare like the professional you are

Useful tips to prepare for and manage the biggest B2B games event in the Nordics, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, October 7th to 8th.

No matter how full your Q4 looks, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on October 7th to 8th is the unmissable games industry event this year in the Nordics - bringing together the biggest names, boldest ideas, and best networking opportunities under one roof.

Ever been in stunning Scandinavia in autumn? It really is something else. Helsinki might not provide views of quiet lakes and snowy mountains like the northern parts, but with its location on the shore of the Gulf of Finland, this seaside city is a delight in itself.

What to wear?

Come October, you can expect a rapid seasonal change, from crisp and clear autumnal evenings towards the colder and darker winter months.

Although it’s unlikely you get snowed in as early as mid-October, packing a warmer coat and hat is advisable, and an umbrella is a must. In terms of footwear, your standard professional boots, as long as they’re comfortable, should be sufficient.

Event essentials

As for the conference itself, you’ll fit in well wearing business attire that adapts to both professional and casual networking settings.

Essentials to fill your event bag include business cards (or a digital QR code), adapters, chargers, pens and notebooks. A portable power bank and Wi-Fi hotspot also come in handy in case the venue network gets overcrowded.

MeetToMatch

Registered? Don’t wait - jump on MeetToMatch today. Top executives from companies such as Supercell, Rovio, Tencent, Epic Games, Nazara and more, are already scheduling meetings. The earlier you log in, the better your chances of locking in key deals.

Enjoy the locale

Maybe not as crucial, but do try to devote time to soaking up some of the local culture and gorgeous city sights.

Explore Helsinki on foot or by bike (there are plenty of local bike-rental options). Prepare your tour by looking into food recommendations near the conference venue (Wanha Satama), or just drop into a casual café. You’re sure to get a taste of the characteristic Nordic design almost anywhere you look.



In line with the minimalist ethos Scandinavia is known for, how about making your travel hassle-free by packing light? Of course, it’s a personal preference, but carry-on luggage no doubt makes for smoother travel. It also shows eco-consciousness.

In case you’re still looking for hotels, you can use the PGC hotel finder - perfect for group bookings.

A final point

All this to say, preparations go a long way in helping you avoid stress, instead enabling you to fully focus on your purpose of attending PGC Helsinki: focused, high-level networking.

The upcoming Helsinki conference on October 7th and 8th boasts a significantly larger and broader agenda this year. With a packed two-day schedule, it's crucial to concentrate on the business opportunities available. Don't forget to secure your tickets at the Mid Term rate today to save up to €230 before prices go up on Friday, September 26th.