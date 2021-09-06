News

Multiscription secures $800,000 for F2P game subscription service Unleashd

Available on Android through Google Play

Date Type Companies involved Size
September 3rd, 2021 investment Multiscription
Sisu Game Ventures 		$0.8m
Multiscription secures $800,000 for F2P game subscription service Unleashd
By , Staff Writer

Multiscription has raised $800,000 for Unleashd, a subscription service for free-to-play games.

The funding round was led by Sisu Game Ventures and included The Danish Growth Fund, Tigrim and two of the company’s prior angel investors.

Soft launched in late 2020, Unleashd is available via Google Play and currently has seven games within its catalogue. More titles are due to be added before the service launches later in 2021.

The service provides a collection of free-to-play games that do not feature adverts and include additional benefits.

The funding raised will be allocated to expanding the company’s workforce, specifically the technical and developer relations teams.

Bridging the gap

Multiscription was founded by industry veterans Teis Mikkelsen and Martin Walfisz. The duo noticed a gap in the market for subscription services on mobile devices before the launch of services such as Apple Arcade and aim to bridge the gap between free-to-play and premium titles.

Multiscription split the revenue generated from Unleashd subscriptions 50/50 and pay developers through two methods. Every user that joins Unleashd through a developers game provides them with an additional $1 a month conversion bonus.

The other method is derived from player engagement each month, thus, the more a game is played the more revenue is provided to the developer of that game.

Multiscription co-founder and CEO Teis Mikkelsen said: "The data we see just from the soft-launch of Unleashd confirms that subscription-based gaming for free-to-play titles has huge potential. This new funding will allow us to scale up quickly as we aim to launch the fully-featured Unleashd service before the end of the year."


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jul 2nd, 2020

Can subscriptions give F2P game monetization the shake-up it needs?

News Jun 9th, 2020

PGC Digital: A look at free-to-play monetisation with Multiscription's Teis Anker Mikkelsen

News May 13th, 2020

Multiscription is launching a new subscription service for free-to-play mobile games

News Sep 3rd, 2021

In-game audio ad platform Odeeo raise $1 million in seed funding

News Sep 2nd, 2021

Swedish dev Gigantic Duck raises $1.2 million in seed funding

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies