Multiscription secures $800,000 for F2P game subscription service Unleashd

Multiscription has raised $800,000 for Unleashd, a subscription service for free-to-play games.

The funding round was led by Sisu Game Ventures and included The Danish Growth Fund, Tigrim and two of the company’s prior angel investors.

Soft launched in late 2020, Unleashd is available via Google Play and currently has seven games within its catalogue. More titles are due to be added before the service launches later in 2021.

The service provides a collection of free-to-play games that do not feature adverts and include additional benefits.

The funding raised will be allocated to expanding the company’s workforce, specifically the technical and developer relations teams.

Bridging the gap

Multiscription was founded by industry veterans Teis Mikkelsen and Martin Walfisz. The duo noticed a gap in the market for subscription services on mobile devices before the launch of services such as Apple Arcade and aim to bridge the gap between free-to-play and premium titles.

Multiscription split the revenue generated from Unleashd subscriptions 50/50 and pay developers through two methods. Every user that joins Unleashd through a developers game provides them with an additional $1 a month conversion bonus.

The other method is derived from player engagement each month, thus, the more a game is played the more revenue is provided to the developer of that game.

Multiscription co-founder and CEO Teis Mikkelsen said: "The data we see just from the soft-launch of Unleashd confirms that subscription-based gaming for free-to-play titles has huge potential. This new funding will allow us to scale up quickly as we aim to launch the fully-featured Unleashd service before the end of the year."