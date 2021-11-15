Mobile game devs part of blockchain gaming platform Forte's $725 million raise

Legally-compliant blockchain gaming platform Forte has closed its Series B round, raising $725 million.

The round was led by Free Fire publisher Sea's venture arm and Kora Management.

Social mobile gaming outfits Playstudios and Huuuge Games also invested, the latter through CEO Anton Gauffin's Big Bets company.

Other investors included Warner Bros. Music, Razer's investment arm, a16z and Griffin Games Partners.

This investment takes Forte's total investment to over $900 million.

The company was set up by the management team behind F2P mobile game publisher Kabam.

Mobile game companies already signed up to use Forte include

Other devs include Will Wright's Gallium Studios which is using NFTs for its PC user-generated emergent AI world Proxi, which will eventually also be released for mobile devices.

You can check out what Forte has to offer via its website.