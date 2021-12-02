Mobile blockchain game Guild of Guardians raises $5.3 million

Immutable has revealed the complete sellout of two tranches of its GOG tokens on CoinList, generating $5.3 million.

GOG tokens form the foundation of the in-game economy in Immutable's forthcoming mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

The final registration count was oversubscribed by 82 times and reached 808,000, with more than 10,700 new token holders joining the Guild of Guardians ecosystem.

This oversubscribed CoinList sale comes following three waves of NFT sales, the first having taken place in June 2021, raising $3 million in 24 hours.

The second wave raised a total of $5 million and the third reached $4 million in under two hours. In total, the game has raised $18.8 million.

Playing and earning

"We are on a journey to disrupt the gaming industry and to build the future of play-and-earn: A world where gamers can play a game they enjoy, while simultaneously earning and trading as part of a massive, open-world economy," commented Guild of Guardians game lead Derek Lau.

"The response to our Coinlist and NFT sales have been phenomenal and goes to further prove this is something that is desired by the market as well."

Through referral campaigns and giveaways, the Guild of Guardians player base has seen $850,000 given out and the Guild of Guardians team has committed 63 per cent of its GOG token pool to community-driven events and activities.

In September, Immutable raised $60 million for its NFT platform Immutable X following a Series B fudning round led by BitKraft Ventures.