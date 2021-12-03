20% of Xbox Cloud Gaming subscribers use touch controls exclusively

Microsoft has revealed that 20 per cent of Xbox Cloud Gaming subscribers engage its services exclusively with touch screen controls.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the usage of games that include touch controls on the service has doubled.

Xbox Cloud Gaming first came to Android devices in September 2020, and was made accessible on iOS devices in June 2021.

Xbox on the go

"Touch Controls with Xbox Cloud Gaming enable players to enjoy games wherever they are by removing the need for a console, PC, or controller," said Xbox Game Studios senior program manger Monty Hernandez.

"We have seen a tangible increase in usage and user sentiment across different genres for games that have implemented touch controls.

"20 per cent of our Xbox Cloud Gaming users use touch as their exclusive method of playing games. As such, it's important to us that the touch-enabled games we launch are relevant and, most importantly, play well with touch controls."

Below are examples of some of the games where over 30 per cent of users have engaged exclusively with touch controls:

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

Hades

Minecraft Dungeons

New Super Lucky's Tale

Scarlet Nexus

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The above games highlight a wide variety of genres and differing gameplay that users are engaging in via mobile devices, indicating the option to play on mobile is important to players across the board.

In June, Microsoft revealed that the Xbox Game Pass had surpassed 14 million downloads, with over 2.5 million downloads during the first half of 2021.