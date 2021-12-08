News

Nexon partners with Games Workshop to develop Warhammer: Age of Sigmar

Bringing Warhammer to a "socially interactive" player-versus-environment world

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 8th, 2021 partnership Games Workshop
Nexon 		Not disclosed
Nexon partners with Games Workshop to develop Warhammer: Age of Sigmar
By , News Editor

Nexon has partnered with Games Workshop to develop and publish a new virtual world based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar.

The new virtual world will feature a "socially interactive" player-versus-environment world with Nexon providing live ops support, such as adding new content and events.

The game will launch globally iOS and Android, alongside PC and console and will be available in 14 languages.

Neither the terms of the partnership or the launch date of the title have been revealed.

Bringing Warhammer to life

"Under the creative direction of Games Workshop, Warhammer has become one of the world’s most exciting and popular game franchises, and Nexon is the global leader in developing Virtual Worlds," said Nexon vice president of development partnerships Colin Robinson.

"We look forward to extending this legacy that will bring the creative excellence of Warhammer to a virtual world for PC, consoles and mobile platforms.”

Games Workshop head of global licensing Jon Gillard added: "As one of the world’s largest game publishers, Nexon is the ideal long-term strategic partner to bring Warhammer Age of Sigmar to life in a unique new way that will appeal to gamers the world over."

"Nexon’s world-class live operations and infrastructure offers exciting opportunities for engaging current and new Warhammer fans in this massive universe. We’re really excited to see the fruits of this collaboration over the coming years."

Earlier this year, PG.biz spoke with Nexon about how the team adapted KartRider Rush Plus for mobile.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Nov 28th, 2018

Games Workshop taps up Tilting Point and Hunted Cow for Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest

News Sep 28th, 2018

Flaregames resurrects Games Workshop’s Citadel Combat Cards with Well Played Games

News Jan 19th, 2021

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade launches for mobile devices

as News Aug 28th, 2019

New studio Virtual Realms taps Warhammer licence for mobile MMORPG Odyssey

as News Feb 15th, 2019

Tencent joins Netmarble consortium in bid for Nexon

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies