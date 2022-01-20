News

Mobile games spending passed $93 billion in 2021, says Newzoo

Report indicates TikTok users are more likely to spend on mobile games

Mobile games spending passed $93 billion in 2021, says Newzoo
By , News Editor

According to Newzoo, mobile games generated $93.2 billion in 2021, an increase of 7.3 per cent year-over-year. Overall, mobile games accounted for 52 per cent of worldwide player spending in 2021.

By revenue, the APAC region leads the way, accounting for 64 per cent of global consumer spending.

Unsurprisingly, this is due to the colossal consumer spending in China and Japan, which are the first and third highest grossing countries for mobile games spending at $31.8 billion and $13.7 billion respectively. The US was the second highest grossing country at $15.1 billion.

Newzoo has projected that by 2024, mobile games consumer spending will grow to $116.1 billion, continuing to outpace PC and consoles revenues. Additionally, Newzoo predicts that Latin America and MENA will be the fastest growing mobile games markets by 2024.

TikTok boosts player spending

Additionally, Newzoo found that users of social media app TikTok are more likely to spend more time playing mobile games, are 66 per cent more likely to spend on mobile games, and 40 per cent more likely to pay for add-ons.

Furthermore, TikTok users play a broader range of mobile game genres than non-TikTok users, at an average of 7.1 genres and 4.2 genres respectively. TikTok users are more likely to play core games and RPGs, compared to a puzzle and casual game preference of non-TikTok users.

The report highlights that with a user base of over one billion, TikTok is a hotspot for mobile games user acquisition, with 42 per cent of users stating that they use the platform to discover new games.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Dec 22nd, 2021

Mobile games account for over 50% of games industry spending in 2021

News Nov 24th, 2021

95 per cent of gamers in Africa choose mobile, says Newzoo

News Sep 24th, 2021

Global mobile gaming market to exceed $116 billion by 2024

News May 6th, 2021

Mobile to drive Brazil games market to $2.3 billion in 2021

News Mar 25th, 2021

Cloud gaming to generate $1.4 billion this year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies