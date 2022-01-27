News

RocketRide partners with Netflix to bring more games

Two games brought to the service so far

By , News Editor

Games consultant agency RocketRide Games has revealed that it has partnered with Netflix to bring games to its mobile games platform.

RocketRide has already brought two titles to Netflix, Dominoes Café and Knittens, with more to come in the following months. Similar to the other games from Netflix, games from the partnership will continue to be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers and feature no in-app purchases or ads.

Founded in 2017, Montreal-based RocketRide was founded by former Hibernum studio head Louis-Réne Auclair. The company offers consultative and support services throughout the entire game lifecycle to partnered developers, including creative direction, executive production, market analysis, and more.

In the past two years, RocketRide has signed 45 deals which it claims have generated over $78 million in revenue.

RocketRide CEO Louis-Réne Auclair commented: "Everyone at RocketRide Games is extremely proud of this new partnership with Netflix. Having the ability to bring games to their millions of subscribers is definitely a great opportunity for RocketRide Games and for video games studios all over the world."

Netflix has been slowly expanding its mobile games offerings and currently rests at 12 titles. According to Apptopia, since the initial games launch in November 2021 Netflix’s games have accumulated over 8 million downloads.


Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

