The Sandbox and DanceFight partner to bring street dance battles to the metaverse

Animoca Brands subsidiary and decentralised gaming world The Sandbox has revaled a partnership with dance battle app DanceFight.

Through the partnership, DanceFight will have its own land in the metaverse which it will use to create a dance venue for live dance battles, events, and music. Dance creators will be able to monetise their moves by creating NFT animations that players can purchase and use with their own avatars.



This will be the first time that head-to-head street dance competitions with 3D avatars will feature in the gaming metaverse, and the space will accommodate users of all backgrounds and skill levels.

Everybody dance

"We want to create a lively, welcoming space in The Sandbox where much like our mobile app, dancers of all ages and skill levels can do what they love in a totally inspiring community," said DanceFight co-founder Ryan Jordan.

"The open metaverse is the perfect platform where creativity can be rewarded not just with audience votes but the possibility for dance-to-earn and choreograph-to-earn to turn into a digital vocation."

The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget added: "We welcome creators of every type in The Sandbox, and it’s exciting to see choreographers and dancers bringing their artistic skills to bring dance battles to life in the DanceFight land."

Kangsta Wok creator Kang Frvr, onboard with the project commented: "Bringing the artform of dance to The Sandbox metaverse is a huge moment. It allows dancers to receive credit, ownership, and revenue for their innovative choreography – something that's often lacking in the physical world, especially for BIPOC creators."

The Sandbox has also recently revealed a partnership with Ubisoft to bring the Rabbids to its metaverse platform with a dedicated land.