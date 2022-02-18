Netmarble US studio to join Kabam in merger

Kabam has made an announcement that the Netmarble US studio will be joining the developer on March 1 2022.

North American Netmarble operations will now take place under Kabam, with one intention of the merger being to scale Kabam’s ability to compete in the market.

Mobile titles previously brought by the studio to western audiences include Marvel Future Fight, Marvel Future Revolution, and Lineage 2 Revolution.

"I am very excited about this unification where we can bring together the expertise and resources of the two world-class mobile game sibling companies," said Kabam CEO Seungwon Lee.

"After the merger, Kabam will have the scale and enhanced capabilities to excel in game publishing and compete more effectively in today’s ever-changing market,"

"I also believe that this merger will create synergies in the long run and expand the company’s publishing opportunities. We will continue to foster a culture of empowering passionate creators to build incredible game experiences that entertain players around the world."

The new COO

Netmarble US former president Simon Sim will be Kabam’s new COO overseeing the Montreal and Acadia studios. He will also continue to lead operations of the US studio in Los Angeles, and manage Kabam subsidiary, Kung Fu Factory.

Sim comes with more than 25 years of experience, having been a research scientist of artificial intelligence, a software developer, and a business leader.

"I am excited to be joining the Kabam team and appreciate their passion for creating games to entertain the world. I look forward to getting to know all of the teams and working closely with them to help shape an exciting future for Kabam," said Sim.

Seungwon Lee took on the role of CEO at Kabam last month, after having held various positions at Netmarble since 2007, including co-CEO.