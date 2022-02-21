PUBG Mobile hits $237 million for January 2022

For the third consecutive month, PUBG Mobile retained its position in January 2022 as the highest grossing mobile game across the App Store and Google Play.

According to Sensor Tower, the battle royale generated $237 million in consumer spending, a decrease of 8.5 per cent year-over-year.

Game for Peace, the localised version of the game for China, was responsible for 64 per cent of overall consumer spending, followed by eight per cent from the US and seven per cent from Turkey.

The second-highest grossing game was Honor of Kings, which generated $233.2 million, a fall of approximately 12.8 per cent. China was the largest contributor to this figure, at 96 per cent, followed by two per cent from Taiwan.

New year dip

Genshin Impact increased 37 per cent year-over-year to $208.7 million, placing it in third place in terms of revenue. This is the third best month for the game, with September 2021, its one year anniversary month placing first, followed by its first full month post-launch, October 2020.

Overall, for the month the global mobile games market generated $7.4 billion, a decrease of approximately seven per cent year-over-year.

The leading market in terms of revenue was the US which accounted for 28 per cent of global player spending at $2.1 billion. Japan followed in second place at 19.3 per cent and then China in third place at 17.8 per cent.

Sensor Tower recently reported that for 2021, money- and treasure-themed mobile games were the highest grossing theme in 2021 and generated $4.4 billion in consumer spending.