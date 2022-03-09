ESL Gaming partners with Qualcomm for multi-genre mobile esports competitions

German esports organisation ESL Gaming has signed a multi-year agreement with Qualcomm Technologies to "revolutionise the trajectory of mobile esports".

Through the partnership the two firms will launch the Snapdragon Pro Series, a global mobile esports ecosystem. This will consist of tournaments across North America, Europe, and China, as well as both the MENA and APAC regions.

The partnership will aim at providing "high quality" mobile esports experiences for both new and veteran competitors and will launch a global, multi-genre mobile esports competition, including a live final event.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon Pro Series will provide competitors a chance to compete for a share of a $2 million prize pool.

Revolutionising mobile esports

"The rapid rise of mobile esports is well-documented, and we’re incredibly proud of the role ESL has played in that to date," said ESL Gaming CCO Rodrigo Samwell.

"Our new collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon brand will elevate our mobile ecosystem to its fullest potential. We’re excited to transform the future of mobile esports for players and fans around the world, continuing to create a world where everybody can be somebody."

The firms have stated that the event will leverage Snapdragon-powered devices that include Snapdragon Elite Gaming tech to provide players with a "breakthrough" experience and mobile-first features and enhancements.

Qualcomm Technologies senior vice president and chief marketing officer Don McGuire added: "Snapdragon Elite Gaming has led the industry across the mobile gaming technology stack benefiting gamers at all levels and enabling the ecosystem to deliver best in class gameplay. In partnership with ESL, Snapdragon Pro Series will be an important additional pillar of our comprehensive gaming strategy allowing us to build category leadership in mobile esports globally."

Earlier this year, Newzoo released a report highlighting the continued growth of mobile esports, with predictions that 2022 will be a big year for growth in the sector as big publishers compete for dominance.