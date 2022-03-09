News

Supercell halt game downloads in Russia and Belarus

Removes titles from app stores, new downloads prevent, access for existing players to be suspended

Supercell halt game downloads in Russia and Belarus
By , Editor

Supercell has announced on its Twitter account the removal of its games from app stores in Russia and Belarus, as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia persists.

Specifically, new downloads are not possible and access for existing players “will be suspended with the next client updates”.

As part of a “stand with all people calling for peace”, the Clash Royale and Clash of Clans developer has also announced it will be donating €1 million to UNHCR and is matching donations up to a further €1 million made through this link, hosted by Benevity.

Ukrainian studios and teams have been vocal abouthow the Russian invasion of Ukraine has impacted its team, including this personal and passionate plea from tinyBuild's Alex Nichiporchik on urgenting nation states to suppot game dev visa applications.

You can also read more about the global games industry's response, and means you can show support, through this link.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

News Mar 8th, 2022

Updated March 8: game companies offer support for Ukraine

News Jul 3rd, 2018

App Store users have spent over $4 billion on Supercell’s Clash of Clans

News Mar 3rd, 2016

Clash Royale battles its way to the top of the charts in unprecedented app store launch

Feature Aug 27th, 2015

A history of Finland's mobile games industry: The rise of Rovio and Supercell

Job News Feb 28th, 2022

Top 10 mobile games industry job vacancies this week

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies