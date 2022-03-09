Supercell halt game downloads in Russia and Belarus

Supercell has announced on its Twitter account the removal of its games from app stores in Russia and Belarus, as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia persists.

Specifically, new downloads are not possible and access for existing players “will be suspended with the next client updates”.

As part of a “stand with all people calling for peace”, the Clash Royale and Clash of Clans developer has also announced it will be donating €1 million to UNHCR and is matching donations up to a further €1 million made through this link, hosted by Benevity.

Ukrainian studios and teams have been vocal abouthow the Russian invasion of Ukraine has impacted its team, including this personal and passionate plea from tinyBuild's Alex Nichiporchik on urgenting nation states to suppot game dev visa applications.

You can also read more about the global games industry's response, and means you can show support, through this link.