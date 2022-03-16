News

Google Play brings new features for higher earning developers

Developers must generate over $5 million monthly and must be in "good standing" to qualify

News Editor

At the annual Google Games Summit, Google has revealed the launch of its Google Play Partner Programme as part of its solutions to bring larger developers to the platform.

As part of the programme, developers that generate over $5 million annually in consumer spend will be able to access an array of new features. Additionally, Google has stated that the developer accounts must be in "good standing" in order to qualify.

New features will include enhanced business support from Google Play, a publishing fast track, enhanced pre-launch tools, further growth and engagement features around liveops, device attribute insights, additional pre-registration tools, improved security protection, and more.

Google has stated that developers that are eligible for the programme will be contacted soon.

Play for PC

More details regarding the Google Play Games for PC service will be revealed at a later date as part of the firm’s expansion efforts to make Google Play a multi-platform experience. Furthermore, the company revealed that its 'play as you download' feature will be available to all Android 12 users going forward.

Last month, Google launched its Google Play Pass in India with over 1,000 games available across 41 game categories. Monthly subscriptions for the service in the country will cost approximately $1.31, however, an annual subscription can be purchased for approximately $11.79.


