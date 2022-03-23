Anzu and Oracle Moat unveil first-to-market viewability measurement

In-game advertising solution Anzu has partnered with analytics firm Oracle Moat to launch its first-to-market viewability measurement for in-game ads.

Using its in-view metrics, advertisers working with Anzu will be able to access third-party viewability verifications on PC and mobile when running their in-game ads.

In-view ad impressions are able to consider how much of a creative is on-screen, the time players spend viewing, and more, to ensure that measurements are accurate. Oracle Moat can also verify impressions delivery.

"Providing third-party measurement is essential to building effective media strategies, industry confidence, and wider adoption of in-game advertising, helping to establish it as an ad category," said Anzu CPO Ben Fenster.

"We’re excited to be the first to bring Oracle Moat’s viewability measurement for in-game ads to advertisers, and we look forward to helping them establish clear benchmarks when it comes to viewability so they can see how their in-game campaign performance compares to other channels."

Reaching audiences

Anzu’s in-game ads reach audiences via blended placements appearing on 3D objects such as billboards and the sides of buildings.

This move is the company’s latest to help its advertisers reach new audiences, after having partnered with Smart in February and since then, being the first in-game advertising company to join Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner programme.

Oracle Moat head of product Mark Kopera added: "As advertisers continue to invest in in-game advertising, it’s crucial that they can measure key viewability metrics, like the percentage of an ad that appeared on-screen, time in-view, and more.

"By expanding our collaboration with Anzu, we’re able to give advertisers the measurement tools they need to make more informed buying decisions to reach these highly engaged audiences across gaming environments.”

According to recent research from Tapjoy, over 50 per cent of mobile gamers prefer in-game ads over pay-to-play, highlighting the importance of in-game ad metrics to developers and publishers when facing monetisation in their games.