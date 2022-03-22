News

Honor of Kings was the top-grossing game for February 2022

Snatches back first place with $225 in consumer spending

Honor of Kings was the top-grossing game for February 2022
By , News Editor

Honor of Kings has taken back the top spot for worldwide consumer spending across the App Store and Google Play for February 2022.

According to Sensor Tower, Tencent’s flagship title generated approximately $225 million in player spending, a rise of almost 3 per cent year-over-year.

The majority of Honor of Kings’ revenue was generated in China, with 95.2 per cent originating from the country, followed by Taiwan at 2.5 per cent, then one per cent from Thailand.

After sitting at the top for the past three months, PUBG Mobile has dropped into second place with $205.2 million in player spending for February 2022, a decrease of approximately 18 per cent year-over-year. Game for Peace, the localised version of the game for China, accounted for 64.2 per cent, followed by the US at 7.7 per cent.

Taking back the title

Genshin Impact, Candy Crush Saga, and Roblox all held the same position as last month, in third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Overall, the global mobile games market generated approximately $6.6 billion across the App Store and Google Play, representing a decrease of 7.6 per cent.

The US was the leading market for mobile games spending at $1.9 billion, roughly 28.6 per cent of the overall amount. Japan was the second biggest contributor at 18.8 per cent, followed by China at approximately 17 per cent.

Earlier this month, Sensor Tower reported that half of the top grossing mobile games in 2021 featured a season pass monetisation mechanic. The three top grossing games this last month, Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, and Genshin Impact, all include this mechanic.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Sep 8th, 2021

PUBG Mobile does $270 million, Honor of Kings $256 million during August 2021

News Aug 13th, 2021

PUBG Mobile dethrones Honor of Kings for July global revenue

News Jan 14th, 2020

Mobile games revenue increased by 13% to $61.7 billion in 2019

News Feb 23rd, 2022

Call of Duty: Mobile fires past $1.5 billion in consumer spending

News Feb 21st, 2022

PUBG Mobile hits $237 million for January 2022

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies