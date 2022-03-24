Riot Games and Coca-Cola partner for Wild Rift mobile esports

Riot Games has revealed a a multi-year partnership with Coca-Cola to align the Coca-Cola brand with League of Legends: Wild Rift and Wild Rift Esports.

As Riot Games’ first mobile esport, Wild Rift Esports has launched its first official competitive season this year and will have a global season finale.

There will be regionals to qualify for the international tournament taking place this summer. In addition, a weekly content series between Coca-Cola and Wild Rift will take place to entertain fans.

The partnership’s first execution was in the form of a recent Coca-Cola campaign featuring Wild Rift Esports scenes.

Intersecting sports and entertainment

"We know that mobile gaming is a critical part of the future of gaming and we are excited to be working with the leader at the intersection of sports and entertainment, Riot Games," said Coca-Cola global vice president of assets, influencers and partnerships Brad Ross.

This isn't the first time the companies have partnered, as Coca-Cola first partnered with League of Legends from 2014 to 2016 for the game’s World Championship. Coca-Cola has a long history of supporting sports, such as FIFA and the Olympic and Paralympic games. With this move to supporting mobile esports, the company highlights the growth in popularity and attractiveness of esports on mobile to the wider entertainment industries.

Riot Games global head of Wild Rift Esports Leo Faria commented: "Coca-Cola helped launch what is now the biggest esports on the planet, League of Legends Esports, so I’m thrilled that they see the future in Wild Rift Esports as well. This partnership will span across more than 100 countries, including the eight regional leagues that serve as the foundation for our sport."

Earlier this month The Coca-Cola Company revealed that Bobby Kotick has decided against standing for re-election to the board of directors, instead choosing to focus attention on Activision Blizzard and its acquisition by Microsoft.