Saudi Esports Federation signs MoU with Riot Games to boost Saudi Arabia’s games and esports ecosystem

Grassroots tournaments, community events, and educational programs will be launched across schools and universities.

Saudi Arabia continues to expand its esports ambitions as host of the annual Esports World Cup.

Ongoing PIF-backed investments and federation programs are driving the Kingdom’s esports momentum.

The Saudi Esports Federation has signed an MoU with Riot Games to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s games and esports development.

The partnership aims to empower young gamers, strengthen local communities, and expand opportunities for players, creators, and fans across the Kingdom and beyond.

As part of the MoU, both parties will host grassroots tournaments, community events, and educational programs in schools and universities, promoting inclusive environments that encourage participation and growth.

Ecosystem ambitions

The Saudi Esports Federation said the collaboration will leverage shared expertise to reinforce the KSA's mission in becoming a global games hub.

As the host of the annual Esports World Cup, Saudi Arabia continues its coordinated efforts to grow the gaming sector through a PIF-backed investment and a federation that supports esports players in both local and international competitions.

The PIF’s proposed acquisition of Electronic Arts could further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions to position the Kingdom as a leading global player in the games and entertainment industries.

