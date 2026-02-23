Saudi Esports Federation partners with ROC Esports and Team Stallion to strengthen the Kingdom’s esports ambitions

Joint training initiatives will prepare a new generation of national esports talent and support clearer career pathways.

The MoUs form part of a broader strategy to build a sustainable, talent-driven esports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Esports Federation has signed MoUs with ROC Esports and Team Stallion to advance the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitions of becoming a leading global hub for games and esports.

The MoUs aim to empower Saudi esports professionals by developing employee and athlete skills through programs led by the Saudi Esports Academy.

The collaboration will also deliver specialised training and joint initiatives to prepare a new generation of national talent, while also exploring career pathways for academy graduates.

Continuous growth

The agreements support SEF’s wider push to build a comprehensive esports ecosystem that empowers local talent and nurtures skills, in line with Vision 2030 and the National Esports and Gaming Strategy.

“We are thrilled to partner with ROC Esports and Team Stallions, two clubs that contribute to the sustainable development of the Kingdom’s esports ecosystem and the advancement of national talent," said Saudi Esports Federation CEO Rawan Al Butairi.

“Through these collaborations, we will continue to deliver structured programs and strategic initiatives that strengthen the sector’s foundations and further position Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub for esports, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

