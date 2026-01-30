Saudi Esports Federation signs deals with Yalla Group to support esports growth

Yalla Group has been named the Official Event Partner for the Saudi eLeague 2026.

The Saudi eLeague is positioned as a key pathway for identifying and developing national esports talent.

A new Talent Development Program will be launched with the Saudi Esports Academy.

The Saudi Esports Federation has partnered with Yalla Group to support the development of a sustainable gaming and esports ecosystem.

As part of their shared vision in supporting Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, both the Saudi Esports Federation and Yalla Group signed two Memorandum of Understandings to advance esports in Saudi Arabia.

Under the first agreement, Yalla Group has been appointed Official Event Partner for the Saudi eLeague 2026, the Kingdom’s flagship esports competition and a key pathway for national talent.

The second MoU establishes a Talent Development Program with the Saudi Esports Academy to train and mentor Saudi esports athletes and boost Saudi Arabia’s presence in international competitions.

“An important step"

The MoUs aim to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global gaming hub by connecting grassroots and professional esports and driving innovation across the ecosystem.

Moreover, another key focus of the partnership is supporting the Women’s Saudi eLeague by promoting inclusivity and female participation in competitive gaming across the Kingdom.

“This partnership marks an important step in our engagement with Saudi Arabia’s esports sector," said Yalla Group president Saifi Ismail. “By supporting both national competitions and talent development, we are proud to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Kingdom’s gaming ecosystem.”

Saudi Esports Federation chief shared services officer Ibrahim Alsheddi commented: "Partnering with a MENA leader like Yalla Group brings valuable regional expertise to the Saudi eLeague.

“This collaboration is crucial for amplifying the league's prestige and ensuring it delivers a world-class experience for players and fans.”