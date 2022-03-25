FanDuel and Game Taco partner to launch iOS gaming platform

Sports-tech entertainment company FanDuel Group has partnered with skills-based games platform Game Taco to launch a new casual game platform FanDuel Faceoff for iOS devices.



The new platform enables players to face off against each other in casual games with the chance to win prizes and cash.

At launch, FanDuel Faceoff has been made available in 32 states in the US and initially features four popular Game Taco titles: Grand Slam Superstar, Wheel of Fortune, King’s Crossing, and Block Trail.

The multi-year, exclusive partnership is providing FanDuel access to Game Taco’s content library and there are plans to add further titles to the platform moving forward, potentially including brand-new games designed by Game Taco.

Access to "well-known" casual games

"As we continue to diversify our product offerings to offer new ways to engage our customers, we are delighted to partner with Game Taco to create and launch FanDuel Faceoff," said FanDuel Group senior vice president, sports commercial John Griffin.

"Game Taco’s history as a pioneer in the space operating the WorldWinner franchise will provide our customers access to many well-known casual games."

Game Taco CEO Josh Barrow added: "FanDuel Faceoff introduces casual skill-based games to a built-in audience that likes to compete for cash prizes. We look forward to adding more games, platforms, and tournament styles and making casual games of skill an integral part of the FanDuel entertainment ecosystem."

Mobile marketing firm InMobi has recently launched its independent mobile mediation platform, Meson, currently in its beta stage and open for testing.