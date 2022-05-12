Ubisoft to bet on mobile, F2P as annual sales fall

Ubisoft aims to expand its reach in mobile and F2P multiplatform titles, following a four per cent decline in sales – reaching €2.1 billion – according to its full-year 2021-22 earnings report.

This decline comes despite strong performance from key franchises Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, which all saw increases to net bookings, collectively reaching €300 million in bookings.

Mobile represents only nine per cent of net bookings between 2021-22.

Ubisoft anticipated a similarly downbeat ending Q1 2022, with net bookings around €280 million – a further decrease of 12 per cent, but to end 2022-23 with “significant top-line growth”.

Four new mobile titles in development

Ubisoft gestured towards significant commitments towards both mobile and multiplatform F2P titles, noting that while the biggest anticipated drivers in 2022-23 will be its premium titles, growth will “also benefit from our F2P releases, based notably on our biggest IPs”.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot also stated in the report: “We have ambitious plans to grow our biggest franchises with notably four promising mobile games under development, and to expand our overall portfolio with new IPs and massive entertainment licensed brands.”

Although the report provided scant details on its mobile plans, earlier in April, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Mobile, to be released within the year.

“We have everything we need to remain independent”

Addressing recent rumours of a potential takeover by “several private equity firms” including Blackstone and KKR, Guillemot sought to unequivocally quell the speculation during an Ubisoft investors call.

He stated: “There has been a lot of talk around consolidation in the industry, and Ubisoft in particular. Our overall position is clear and well known. As we said last February, we have everything we need to remain independent. We have the talent, the industrial and financial scale, and a large portfolio of powerful IPs to create massive value in the coming years.”

He also addressed the presumed validity of acquisition rumours on the face of offers made: “I’ve mentioned before, as a publicly listed company, it is standard practice for our board to review any offer in the interest of all shareholders and of our creative teams.”

Ubisoft is exploring other opportunities, including contributing to French adtech company Gadsme's most recent funding round, which raised $8 million.