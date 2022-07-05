News

MiHoyo sues Minmetals in business trust dispute

Minmetals trust firm has been separately sued by Lilith Games

MiHoyo sues Minmetals in business trust dispute
By , Staff Writer

Genshin Impact creator miHoYo is suing state-owned metal and mineral trading company China Minmetals Corp.

Minmetals International Trust (Mintrust) provides capital, real estate, securities trusts, and property.

The lawsuit was filed in Chengzhong District’s People’s Court in Xining, where Mintrust is headquartered. The suit was filed on June 22, with the initial hearing scheduled for July 25.

While the details weren’t released to the public, Mintrust has defaulted on at least 15 trust investments totalling around $1.8 million, according to a report in Guangzhou-based newspaper The Time Weekly.

Lilith Games has also sued Mintrust

Rise of Kingdoms developer Lilith Games has also sued Mintrust, citing another business trust dispute.

It’s possible that Mintrust defaulted on its commitments due to the recent deterioration in the Chinese property market. The writer of this article in the South China Morning Post, reporter Ann Cao writes: “The decision by miHoYo to invest in trust projects was an unexpected development, according to lawyers, because one of the most profitable video gaming firms was enticed to put money in a sector with shrinking returns and rising default risks.”

It’s unknown at the moment whether miHoYo is directly involved in any specific project which has defaulted on its debt. The company also declined to comment when approached by the South China Morning Post.

Despite this lawsuit, miHoYo recorded revenue of over $2.7 billion for the year 2021. Earlier this year, Genshin Impact surpassed $3 billion in lifetime revenue.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News May 5th, 2022

Genshin Impact surpasses $3 billion mobile revenue milestone

News Mar 11th, 2022

Honkai Impact 3rd artwork exhibition celebrates four years of global launch

as News Mar 1st, 2022

MiHoYo invests $65 million towards nuclear fusion devices

as News Feb 16th, 2022

MiHoYo launches new international HoYoverse brand

News Jan 14th, 2022

Genshin Impact drove US Action mobile game spending in 2021

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies