News

NetEase and Tencent denied licenses in China

The companies were absent from the list of 67 new game approvals

NetEase and Tencent denied licenses in China
By , Staff Writer

Despite China once again approving video game licenses after an extended hiatus that ended in April, the country’s biggest gaming companies – NetEase and Tencent, the latter of which is the most profitable video game company in the world – have been denied licenses for new games.

The list of 67 granted licences marks the largest approval for new releases since the hiatus. This absence means that it has been a year since either company has had a new game approved. In that time, Tencent’s shares have fallen 26.8 per cent, while NetEase has seen a similar slump of 10.7 per cent in the same timeframe.

Bytedance receives multiple game approvals

Streaming service BiliBili and TikTok owner Bytedance both received game approvals, making them the first Big Tech companies in China to receive licenses since the country resumed issuing them.

Bytedance at one point sought to challenge Tencent’s dominance in the gaming market but has since scaled back its ambitions, including disbanding 101 Studio, the Shanghai-based studio it acquired in 2019.
Other licenses were given to developers such as ZQ Games, Yoozoo Games, and miHoYo.

The freeze began in April next year, amid new restrictions on young gamers which adversely affected the market, with small developers ceasing business and tech giants seeing a slowdown in revenue growth. This freeze saw the country’s gaming industry significantly slowing its growth, with gross sales revenue rising 6.4 per cent last year– down from 20.7 per cent in 2020.

In June, NetEase stock fell 9 per cent when Diablo Immortal – which had been given a license in February 2021 – was delayed indefinitely in the country.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Related Articles

List Sep 6th, 2021

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2021

as Data & Research Oct 7th, 2021

Genshin Impact has best month ever, generating $342 million in September 2021

as Feature Jun 13th, 2019

Region Focus: How China’s big game freeze has made local developers more internationally minded

as News Jun 10th, 2021

Honor of Kings tops global revenue for third consecutive month

News Jan 11th, 2022

PUBG Mobile takes top spot in December 2021 at $244 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies