Adverty launches industry-first streaming video technology for In-Play ads

Adverty AB today unveils a global partnership with Swedish technology company SeenThis.

The partnership enables streamed video advertising to be delivered into live-gaming environments for the first time. The groundbreaking collaboration will allow advertisers to stream video creative programmatically through their preferred demand-side platforms (DSPs) into Adverty’s gaming inventory of Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) standard display banners, setting a new standard for immersive, smooth, high-quality in-game video advertising.

Demand for video advertising formats shows no sign of abating. In the US alone, digital video advertising spend surged 49 per cent in 2021 and is expected to reach nearly $50 billion this year, with other markets experiencing growth on a similar scale.

By streaming rather than using traditional technology, Adverty and SeenThis create lightweight, crystal-clear video advertising placements in contextually appropriate positions through In-Play ads - from billboards to bus shelters - within a wide range of games, driving optimal engagement and performance.

Jonas Söderqvist, CEO at Adverty commented: "At a time when programmatic video advertising continues to explode, we are delighted to announce our global partnership with SeenThis to bring video ads to in-game advertising.

"This industry-first streaming solution is incredibly data-light and allows short, snappy content to be shared with ultimate flexibility. This adds significantly to the immersive quality of our leading in-game environments, with smooth, high-quality, fast-rendering video ad units now available across all our formats."