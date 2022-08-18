Embracer Group announces several acquisitions and new operative group

The Swedish video game and media company Embracer Group has made several big announcements regarding acquisitions and restructurings.

The firm announced the formation of Embracer Freemode, an operative group comprised of chosen gaming and entertainment companies owned by Embracer.

Freemode will provide a global strategic, operational, and financial support ecosystem for its small to mid-sized companies to achieve operational efficiency and effectively grow their businesses to fulfil their long-term goals.

Embracer Group also revealed its recent 100 per cent share acquisition of Tuxedo Labs, a game development studio of six members, best known for its first title Teardown.

Tuxedo Labs founder Dennis Gustafsson said, “This is a perfect fit for us because of our shared interests in physics-driven game design and Saber’s resources to help us achieve our long-term vision. We will now be able to rapidly expand and accelerate our plans for Teardown, including bringing it to new audiences, while simultaneously focusing on evolving voxel-based technology for our next generation of games."

Future acquisitions from Embracer Group

Among these announcements, Embracer Group revealed the firm has entered into an agreement to acquire Tripwire Interactive, the developers who brought us the Killing Floor and Rising Storm. Tripwire Interactive's Killing Floor series boasts over 35 million players.

This acquisition was made through Embracer's wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive Inc. and will be part of the Saber Interactive operative group

“We’ve known Saber for a while now and are really excited about the opportunity to leverage everything they have to offer," said Tripwire Interactive co-founder and CEO Alan Wilson, "Together we are going to be able to deliver more new Tripwire titles, more often than ever before, as well as ramp up the published titles. We look forward to creating a lot more great games that people will love to play."

Another agreement Embracer announced was the acquisition of Limited Run, a global leading collector-focused publisher of physical video games, and Singtrix, an award-winning creator of vocal processing effects technology for karaoke, gaming, and entertainment.

Lord of the Rings?

Lastly, but certainly not least, the firm announced it also entered into an agreement to acquire IP rights to the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit literary works by J.R.R Tolkein, an acquisition made through Embracer's subsidiary Embracer Freemode Iconic Holding Inc. and will be part of the operative group Embracer Freemode.

“I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world’s most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group," said Embracer Group founder and Group CEO Lars Wingefors.

Wingfors continued saying, "I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio."

More on Embracer Group

This year has seen Embracer Group acquire several more companies to add to the firm's previous investments, acquiring Asmodee for $3.01 billion last year.

However, the Swedish game and media company is not the only one making investments. Last month Saudi Arabia acquired 8.1 per cent of the firm for $1 billion.