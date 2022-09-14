YAHAHA announces partnership with CGTrader

Headquartered in Finland, Yahaha was created by a team of Unity veterans and launched in pre alpha version earlier this year following the announcement of a $50 million investment.

Since its launch they have gained popularity in the creator and game development community, establishing its user-generated content no-code creation platform for 3D interactive content. The platform offers gamers unique 3D games experiences made by creators around the world as well as the option to be a creator.

The partnership with CGTrader is a logical step forward for the platform as it acts as one of the largest sources for custom 3D models, currently counting over 1.5 million models in its marketplace.

This new collaboration will see the asset library grow by over 200,000 3D models which users can access and begin creating with on the Yahaha platform. In light of the new partnership the pair have also announced their recently launched challenge which tasks creators with building a social space on the platform with a chance to win up to $5000.

The start of something special

Pengfei Zhang Coo at Yahaha Studios commented on the partnership saying “Partnering with CGTrader is a very exciting step in the growth of the YAHAHA platform. CGTrader is such an important institution with a rich history in 3D model creation, and we know that working with them is going to be something that will benefit both our user bases.”

Yahaha is also currently searching for talented creators and developers to create on its platform as a part of its partner creator programme, a six-month initiative to monetise creations and gain social media promotion.

VP of marketplace at CGTrader Evardas Šmulaitis also spoke on the new partnership, saying “Working with the team at Yahaha Studios has been great! They have really interesting ideas for the future of game development and this is shown by their investment in the partnership.” Šmulaitis went on to comment on the seamless process of the partnership due to their similarities regarding the innovation of gaming.

Plans in the future for the pair include community challenges across both platforms, with Yahaha looking to partner with other creator-focussed companies while CGTrader is looking to partner with those that can benefit from their marketplace offering.