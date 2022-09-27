Ukie and Barclays partner to create mobile games growth programme

A background in digital media, education, creative technology, and youth culture, and a PhD in online communities, identity, and young people, gives Jo a wealth of experience in all aspects of interactive entertainment.

Ukie and Barclays have announced the launch of a new business support programme that aims to give UK-based mobile companies the skills and expertise to grow.

The Mobile Games Growth Programme has been designed specifically by and for mobile game creators to help them scale their businesses. Applications are currently open to recruit a cohort of 10-15 founders, CEOs, and leaders of promising UK mobile game developers that have an entrepreneurial outlook and are looking to improve their businesses by learning from a network of peers.

The sessions that take place will consist of workshops, talks, one to one mentoring, and masterclasses from a permanent coach and other established industry leaders. Those who are picked will receive 40 hours of expert advice on business strategy and business models along with funding and finance advice and information on game launches and user acquisition.

Guidance for the UK games market

Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE said “The UK has a large and growing mobile games sector and we're delighted to be continuing our partnership with Barclays to support it through the new Mobile Games Growth Programme. We want our first cohort to build their business skills, think about their strategy and get the latest advice about UA, in-game economies, and business models directly from industry experts so they can confidently take the next steps to seek investment and grow successful, creative, and sustainable mobile companies”

The head of creative industries, games and Esports at Barclays David Gowans commented on the partnership with Ukie saying “We are delighted to build on our relationship with Ukie and increase our ongoing support of the UK games sector with a programme designed specifically for exciting and innovative mobile games businesses” Gowans then went on to say “This is a brilliant opportunity for founders, CEOs, and leaders of UK mobile studios who have the ambition and potential to scale their businesses and I'd encourage anyone interested to apply today”.

Nick Button-Brown one of the programme coaches also commented on the new scheme saying “I've worked with mobile businesses of all sizes and know how hard it is for companies to build and scale. I've got many things right and just as many things wrong and being the permanent coach on Ukie's new Mobile Games Growth Programme will give me a chance to help the next generation of companies. Woking alongside the brilliant industry experts, I'm really looking forward to giving great opportunities to the mobile studios that we'll have as our first cohort”

Applications are open now until Friday 28th October and the programme will be held online from November 2022 to April 2023. Ukie published a report in March which highlighted some mobile games spending figures.