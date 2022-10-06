Join us for the Games From Spain Networking Dinner: Gamescom Asia Edition, October 20

Spain is not only responsible for some of the world’s very best cuisine, but also some incredible games, ranging from early classics like Game Over and the Commandos series through to Invizimals, Rime, Blasphemous, Respawnables and Metroid Dread, among many others.

We’re aiming to celebrate both sectors at a relaxed networking dinner, organised in partnership with Pocket Gamer and ICEX.

Great food and fine wines will be on the menu, as well as a chance to chat with some leading names from the Spanish games industry and ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, who are leading the ‘Games from Spain’ initiative, plus Pocket Gamer’s own Chris James.

The Spanish games industry is made up of over 435 companies producing over 1,100 titles a year and generating over €1.1 billion. There's a wide variety of games being created across multiple platforms, but the output is characterised by creativity and innovation. The last year was a particularly interesting one, both in terms of launches and announcements of projects in development or acquisitions, among others: a new Metroid developed in Spain by MercurySteam for Nintendo, the purchase of Digital Legends by Activision and Tencent’s investments in Tequila Works and Novarama.

You can get a flavour of the major companies and latest games via the Games from Spain website, or meet some of them in person by joining us! Head over to our Eventbrite page and register here if you are eligible.

Please keep in mind that this networking dinner has limited spaces so is reserved for publishers, investors and select invitees only. If you’re not sure whether this applies to you but you’re still interested in attending please feel free to use the ‘Interested’ ticket.

Join us for knowledge sharing and informal networking

After a busy day at Gamescom Asia on Thursday, October 20th, join us at the Tapas Club Orchard Central and meet some of the major players in the Spanish games industry in person.

Your provisional schedule

19:00 - Doors open and networking begins

19:30 - Welcome and food served

21:30 - Doors close

Your hosts for the evening...

This dinner is hosted by ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, responsible for the Games From Spain program.

This dinner is co-hosted by the Steel Media team, who have many years of experience covering and connecting the games industry with leading media like PocketGamer.com and PG.biz, events such as the PG Connects conference series, Big Indie Pitches, and numerous parties. The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers evening and dinners are a highlight of the games industry calendar.

