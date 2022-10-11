Indielab and TEAM SY announce first South Yorks cohort

Indielab and TEAM SY have announced their first cohort of local tech providers and game developers for their South Yorks Games Accelerator Programme, which is set up to grow the region’s games industry.

“We are delighted to be bringing our acclaimed Games Accelerator programme to South Yorks,” said Indielabs founder Victoria Powell. “This is an exciting time for the digital industry in South Yorkshire, and with the continued commitment to invest in the region our Games Accelerator will support and nurture the potential of these local companies, providing participants with unparalleled knowledge, skills and expertise to help them grow their businesses.”

The eleven companies include Cave Monsters, Continental Games, Boneloaf, Dendrite Games, and Megaverse.

Accelerating Growth

During the first phase of the program, the participating companies will take part in growth programmes and receive expert advice on how to grow their businesses. This will include information on forecasting models, innovation, creative leadership and investment readiness.

In the second phase, the companies will prepare and deliver an investor pitch, with previous pitches in other regions resulting in a 20 percent conversion rate into investment deals.

The funding from the programme comes from several sources, including the EU’s European Regional Development Fund, Barnsley Council, Capital Enterprise and the Screen Industries Growth Network.

“We are excited to be launching this innovative Games Accelerator programme for the South Yorkshire region in partnership with Indielab Games,” said TEAM SY programme lead and super connector Laura Bennett. “Yorkshire’s digital industry continues to grow rapidly and TEAM SY is wholly committed to providing the foundations for local businesses to achieve their growth goals, through the provision of targeted knowledge, support, and expertise.”

Sheffield in particular is quickly becoming a hub for the gaming industry. The city is the home of developer Sumo Digital, which last year acquired Auroch Digital for $8.3 million dollars.