Samsung talk power in Tech Day discussions

Mobile devices are impenetrable marvels of modern technology. Which is why it’s more important than ever to keep abreast of how the companies behind these digital necessities of the modern age are changing their approach. Samsung’s Tech Day, held in-person for the first time since 2019 at the Signia by Hilton San Jose hotel, can give us a great insight into where the mobile device industry may be headed.

A statement by President and Head of Memory Business at Samsung Electronics, Jung-bae Lee, is perhaps most telling,“One trillion gigabytes is the total amount of memory Samsung has made since its beginning over 40 years ago. About half of that trillion was produced in the last three years alone, indicating just how fast digital transformation is progressing.”

Techno-logic

Whilst Samsung continues to push the envelope, it remains to be seen just how relevant technological advances by Samsung and other companies producing mobile devices will be to mobile gaming as time goes on. With the advent and popularisation of game streaming, both Logitech and Razer are putting money into developing new devices for cloud gaming. The possibility of offloading the vast majority of processing requirements in gaming, at least when it comes to mobile devices, is a tempting one.

That’s not to say that there is any suggestion Samsung will abandon their research or constant improvement of their technology. If anything it represents a possible opportunity. With the rise of graphics, memory and processing power further, especially in mobile devices, could we see the scale of mobile games increasing exponentially in the coming years? If so, will there be competition between ‘cloud’ and ‘native’ gaming?

Graphics as a service has already gained a prominent foothold in the gaming landscape, with companies such as Well-link offloading the necessities of graphics processing into the cloud. This is allowing areas such as China, where high performance consoles are less common, to experience AAA quality on their smartphones. Whether natively run games will match such quality and carve their own niche or maintain the appeal of the casual and hypercasual market is as yet unclear.