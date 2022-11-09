54.9 percent of Playtika’s revenue now comes from its casual portfolio

Playtika’s quarterly report has been released, showcasing the company’s performance over the period,particularly in terms of casual games.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $647.8 million, increasing 1.9 percent from $635.9 million in Q3 2021.

The casual genre proved to be a particularly strong performer, with the company’s casual portfolio making up a total of 54.9 percent of the company’s total revenue, representing a 14.4 percent year-on-year increase.

However, the company’s social casino portfolio saw a 10.2 percent decrease in revenue, and now comprises 45.1 percent of the company’s total.

June’s Journey saw the largest increase in revenue, at 32.5 percent. Bingo Blitz and Solitaire Grand Harvest also saw notable rises, at 14.7 percent and 14.3 percent respectively. However, Slotomania saw a 12.7 percent decline, falling in line with the reported decline in revenue for the company’s social casino catalogue.

High value users

The company also saw a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in daily paying users (DPU). Despite this increase however, daily active users (DAU) saw a 10 percent year-on-year decrease this quarter, suggesting that while fewer people are playing Playtika games than in the same period last year, the company’s players are more likely to make in-app purchases.

“Playtika’s casual games performed exceptionally well. Bingo Blitz, Solitaire Grand Harvest, and June’s Journey achieved double-digit growth year-over-year and we are very pleased with their continued success," said Playtika CEO Robert Antokol.

“We believe we are well positioned for the future as we develop exciting, new features for our games and drive our strategic initiatives focused on technology and digitization to build on our leadership position in mobile games.

The company is forecasting continued strong performance for the rest of the year, with revenue falling in line with a previously provided range of $2.60 - $2.66 billion.

Last month, Playtika closed Helsinki-based studio Seriously, which it acquired in 2019.