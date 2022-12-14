Utomik Cloud comes to mobile with Android release

Utomik today announced their cloud gaming service, Utomik Cloud, would be coming to mobile with an Android OS release. Utomik boasts a USP catalogue of indie games and other titles not available on other services.

Although Utomik is currently only available in America and Europe, its release is an ambitious move to break into the mobile cloud gaming scene mainly dominated by larger companies such as Microsoft, Sony and Nvidia.

CEO of Utomik, Doki Tops said on the announcement “For years, we at Utomik have been working to make gaming easier and more approachable for people from all walks of life. First, by taking away the need to invest in powerful but expensive hardware, and now by turning people’s mobile devices - which they already have - into gaming platforms with the help of Utomik Cloud. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and look forward to our subscribers reaping the benefits of our hard work!”

Utomik Power

Although Utomik is obviously going to face an uphill battle against services like Nvidia GeForce NOW, Xbox Game Pass or Playstation Plus, it does have a niche that it’s exploiting. Much of their catalogue consists of games that are from smaller scale studios and developers that wouldn’t make the cut for larger cloud gaming services. There’s a lot of hidden gems and it represents an important part of the mainline PC experience, which is uncovering brief, unusual but fun and engaging games to play you might not find anywhere else.

It could be seen to also represent a larger move to the ‘single screen singularity’ idea, by covering games that are missed out by larger services. For some, the allure of major titles like Call of Duty, God of War or The Last of Us may not be enough to have them take on cloud gaming. But the ability to play mainly PC-only games on any device will be appealing to people who don’t want to shell out for a gaming laptop or other device to take with them on-the-go.

A number of services have entered the fray of cloud gaming, competing with major services. Those such as Caregame, whom we spoke to previously, have emphasised their desire to make these games accessible and functional. But it remains to be seen whether this will become a new facet of mobile gaming and gaming as a whole or just an extension of PC and console for those on-the-go.