Netflix Games gears up for end of year release blitz

Netflix Games has partnered with Annapurna Interactive to bring two of the company’s games, Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes, to mobile platforms for the first time. Like other games in the Netflix catalogue, both games will be free for all Netflix subscribers.

Both games have received critical acclaim, with Twelve Minutes being nominated for the Best Independent Game at the 2021 Game Awards and Kentucky Route Zero: The TV Edition receiving the Best Original Property prize at the 2021 BAFTA Game Awards. This makes them among the highest-profile games on the Netflix platform.

As well as the launch of Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes, Netflix has announced that two new titles that will be released early next year – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which was nominated for Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer Game at this year’s Game Awards, and Vikings: Valhalla, a strategy title based on the hit Netflix series which tasks players with building and expanding their settlements as they battle for control of the continent.

Making a splash in mobile gaming

Netflix has consistently been attempting to carve out a space for itself in the mobile games space since the launch of Netflix Games last year. Over the past year the company has made acquisitions of four studios (Night School Studio, Next Games, Boss Fight, and Spry Fox) and founded two new ones in Helsinki and California. The company has been consistently releasing new mobile titles. However, the company has struggled to promote the service and engage players.

The addition of these titles could bring a fresh wave of attention to Netflix Games. Annapurna Interactive has been building up a strong profile since its founding, working on titles such as Stray, What Remains of Edith Fitch, and the upcoming Silent Hill: Townfall.

Earlier this year, we listed Netflix as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.