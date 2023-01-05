H&M launches a new game within metaverse platform Roblox

Fashion brand H&M has launched a new game within metaverse platform Roblox. The game, H&M Looptopia, lets players create a virtual wardrobe for their characters by experimenting with materials and patterns.

“People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds. The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is now allowing us to explore new ways to engage with our current and new customers in the places they love to be, both online and offline,” says H&M Americas Head of Customer Activation and Marketing Linda Li “In the coming years, H&M will continue to explore this fast-growing expanse of virtual and augmented realities.”

The game aims to help users define their digital identity within the emerging metaverse and features mini games, events, styling sessions, and social interactions, alongside other features.

“We loved collaborating with H&M to build the H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox- the place on Roblox where anybody can be a fashion designer,” says Dubit Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Douthwaite. “H&M wanted to offer an experience that promotes fun and sustainability, in keeping with their brand DNA of Style, Creativity and Culture. It’s been amazing to see the concept evolve from the initial design and workshop through to this iconic launch.”

Gaming with Style

With Looptopia, H&M become the latest in a long line of fashion brands and icons to carve out a place in the metaverse. The world is becoming more connected, and people worldwide are spending increasing amounts of time online. As such, consumers are seeking out the opportunity to reflect their personal style within digital spaces, and fashion brands are increasingly recognising this desire by offering branded skins, increasing theirown brand image while opening up new revenue streams.

Fashion has long had a space within gaming, with branded skins and designs by established fashion designers popping up everywhere from Devil May Cry to Final Fantasy. With the emergence of the metaverse as a growing part of our lives, some of the biggest names in fashion are increasingly turning to the digital world, while consumers are finding fashion more and more accessible than ever before.

In July, supermodel Karlie Kloss partnered with Roblox to release the Fashion Klossete Designer Showcase collection.