Tennis Clash and Tennis Australia announce partnership for the Australian Open

Wildlife Studios has announced a new collaboration with Tennis Australia, bringing Australian Open-themed content to its game Tennis Clash in a month-long event.

From January 5, players can take part in themed tournaments and compete for a variety of in-game and real-life rewards.

The integration began yesterday, with a warm-up tournament which will continue until January 8. A second tournament will run from January 26 until January 29, and players can challenge each other in the Australian Open Season game mode from January 16 to January 29.

Additionally, the game has implemented new themed racket strings, licenced outfits, and a new court based on the Australian Open’s main court, Rod Laver Arena.

Tennis is going mobile

“It is an honor to collaborate with Tennis Australia on this partnership and to bring the prestigious Australian Open into the world of Tennis Clash,” said Tennis Clash General Manager Dotan Arad, Tennis Clash General Manager.

“We are always working to ensure the experience is as close as possible to a real match combined with the challenge of an arcade gaming experience. Our new Australian Open event is the latest collaboration demonstrating our commitment to delivering the best content and experiences to our players as we continue to partner with the biggest Tennis organizations in the world.”

This event makes the latest collaboration between the world of sports and the world of mobile gaming, and just the latest signifier of Tennis Clash’s success. The game consistently ranks among the top sports games on the App Store, and was selected as one of 2019’s top five competitive games on the Google Play store.

This event makes the Australian Open the latest major sporting tournament to launch an official partnership with a mobile game. In November, Live Tech Games partnered with the FIFA World Cup on KnockOut Live, letting players win cash prizes by taking part in live trivia competitions.