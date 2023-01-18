News

LittleBigPlanet spinoff Ultimate Sackboy races onto Android

Preregistration is open for the LittleBigPlanet hero’s newest foray into mobile gaming

By , Staff Writer

Exient's latest game, Ultimate Sackboy is now available for preregistration on Android phones, ahead of its release on February 21 on both iOS and Android platforms.

Ultimate Sackboy has previously been made available for closed testing in several markets, such as Australia, the Philippines, Canada, and Singapore.

The game is the latest in the LittleBigPlanet franchise, and the second mobile entry following Run Sackboy! Run! In 2014. As with the previous mobile game in the franchise, Ultimate Sackboy is a runner game, with the eponymous character taking part in the Ultimate Games, the Craftworld’s most prestigious obstacle course challenge. Players can also face each other in head-to-head challenges.

A move to mobile

Ultimate Sackboy marks the latest indicator of the increasing importance AAA game makers are putting onto the mobile market. PlayStation has been increasing its presence on mobile platforms through a series of key hirings and the acquisition of its first mobile developer, Savage Games Studios.

Despite the increasing power of mobile platforms, there remains a sizable gap between the capabilities of mobile and console gaming with new approaches for familiar IP best serving the leap from one plaform to another. 

As such, LittleBigPlanet is perhaps ideally suited for adaptation, as the smaller focus on storyline compared to many other games in Sony’s roster allows the distinctive Sackboy character to slide easily into different genres while still maintaining the art style the franchise is best known for. Runner games have long been a staple of the mobile world, with various title each putting their own unique spin on the genre, often by virtue of including established characters.

Moves from console to mobile abound. One of last year’s biggest stories was Microsoft’s attempts to acquire Activision Blizzard, which PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has reportedly lobbied against, citing concerns about how the deal could affect competition. Despite this, Microsoft has repeatedly stated that the deal is primarily due to its own plans of increasing its profile in the mobile space.

 

 

 


