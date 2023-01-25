Find out what you missed at the biggest show in Pocket Gamer Connects history!

In our tenth year of delivering unforgettable live conference experiences for the games industry, the team at Pocket Gamer Connects couldn’t be prouder of the immense strides we’ve made and the place we have gotten to.

There is no better example of this than our flagship conference in London that took place this last week. When we say this conference was bigger and better than any before, we mean there was a truly outstanding turnout for an event packed to the brim with content and unmatched opportunities to take careers to the next level. This conference blew far past our expectations and became our greatest success in business yet: We spent two days in the heart of London with more than 2,600 games industry professionals engaging in thought-provoking conversations, listening to top leaders in the industry delivering insightful sessions on a broad range of topics and forming all-new business connections.

To all our amazing attendees, thank you for making this year at our flagship show our best yet! It was a pleasure, and we can’t wait to see you back in London next year for the official 10th birthday for PG Connects London.

This live show marks the 37th instalment and 10 years of our Connects conference series, and we were pleased to get to return to the incredible historic venue in Central London that’s been home to our flagship show for the past few years, The Brewery. We welcomed our biggest turnout to an event yet with over 2,600 attendees joining us from over 1,200 companies spanning over 65 countries.

Over 280 of the industry’s biggest names graced our stages and shared their genius with us over the two days. Representatives from industry-leading companies such as AWS, Google, Meta and hundreds more joined us to share their case studies, predictions and future-gazing insights. This was our busiest showroom yet as well, bustling with a number of brands sharing their wares with attendees. This conference had more attendees, more exhibitors, more developers and more publishers than any of our conferences before it! We are immensely thankful to all those that made this possible, as we couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2023 – thank you to every attendee, speaker and sponsor for this event. This magnificent success couldn’t have been possible without you, thank you.

A massive thank you to our associates

We are immensely thankful to our platinum level sponsors Digital Turbine, Sandsoft Games, Xsolla, Redlight Finance and TikTok and our gold level sponsors Trade and Invest British Columbia (B.C.), TransPerfect Gaming Solutions, LiftOff, SHAREit, Data.ai, Product Madness, AppLovin, Meta Audience Network, Clever Ads Solutions, GameChangerSF, Creadits, Facebook Gaming, Smadex, Persona.ly, LeanPlum, a Clevertap company, AppsFlyer, Moloco, Chartboost, Amber, Adjoe, Adjust, Ramp, Sauce Labs (previously Backtrace), Verve Group and ConsenSys for helping bring our biggest event yet to life. Thank you to every other company that helped us make this ambitious feat possible, we couldn’t have done it without your incredible support!

Our biggest show… so far

Steel Media CEO Chris James was delighted with the turnout for PG Connects London in our tenth year of Pocket Gamer Connects; “So, what can I say about Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023? The biggest PG Connects event ever, on every single metric? A positive sign of a UK and global games industry in bullish mood, despite the economic headwinds? Just an incredible way to start the games industry year and connect with old friends and new?

Our ninth outing in London (and the start of a 10th year of PG Connects overall), was all this and so much more. Indeed, the full list of Thank yous would put the average Oscar-acceptance speech to shame, so I'll just keep it to three.

Firstly, I need to offer my extreme gratitude to the 100+ generous sponsors and partners who supported the event and ensured the expo was lively, in particular the folks from Digital Turbine, RedLight Finance, Sandsoft, TikTok and Xsolla.

Secondly, a shoutout to the 280+ amazing speakers who kindly shared their insight over 30 tracks covering all the key (and upcoming) topics...and the 2,600 plus delegates who packed the rooms and almost knocked our meeting system over (after well over 10,000 meets!)

And finally, I need to say I really could not be more proud of the Steel Media team for all of their incredible work in putting this together.

I really couldn't have dreamed that when we dreamed up with the idea for a mobile games media business in 2005 (or even a conference in 2013), that we'd still be here connecting, celebrating and genuinely supporting this incredible industry all these years later.”

What’s next for PG Connects?

Want the full rundown of PG Connects events coming up so you can make sure to mark your calendar? We have you covered. Here’s just a few of the amazing opportunities we have for you to get involved with our globally loved live conference series. There is no better place to take your games business or career to the next level in 2023, so here are the next few opportunities to make your business dreams come true…

PG Connects Seattle (May 16-17)

PG Connects Toronto (July 19-20)

PG Connects Helsinki (September)

PG Connects Jordan (November)

