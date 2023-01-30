Adriaan de Jongh becomes a three time Big Indie Pitch winner with Secret Shuffle

After a whole year, it was finally time for the Big Indie Pitch to return to London, for our flagship show Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!

This also meant the return of The Very Big Indie Pitch. The Very Big Indie Pitch is our bumper edition competition where even more developers can pitch an ever-increasing range of brand-new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the most exciting indie developers, not only from the UK but all across the globe.

The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams receive valuable feedback and the opportunity to win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

The Big Indie Pitch returns to London

As always, the competition – with 18 games pitched – was extremely tough. However, eventually, the judges were able to settle on a top three, with the ultimate winner joining the extremely rare 3-time Big Indie Pitch winner's club.

All in all, one thing is for sure: all of our finalists, which you can learn more about below, are more than worthy of highlighting.

1st Place - Secret Shuffle by Adriaan de Jongh

Inspired by silent discos, Secret Shuffle is a music game for 4 - 60 local players in the same room all of which are wearing headphones. Through the app's synchronisation mechanic players can take part in one of 10 different game modes that are based around the idea that only you know what you are actually listening to. From finding your musical match to discovering who is faking it and not actually listening to any music, Secret Shuffle promises a unique party experience.

2nd Place - Addagrams by One Ton Man

In this challenging new take on the ever-popular word-based puzzle genre, players must rearrange six letters in order to create a pair of words that must be more than three letters long. Of course, it's not as simple as it first seems, as, despite a new letter being added in each round, players are only allowed to use a word once. Each letter gives you a point, and whilst you don't have to use all of the available tiles, it's always possible to use all of them. What's more, for those who can, there are bonus points on offer. In fact, using them all is the only way to achieve a perfect score of 99.

3rd Place - Super Nova Boy by Waken Games

Super Nova Boy is a bright, colourful, and inviting 2D puzzle action maze runner. One in which players step into the shoes of the titular character Super Nova Boy as he navigates an alien planet in a quest to rescue the ancient Elemental beings and stop the evil black hole, Collossavoid, from devouring the universe.

