Room 8 appoints David Lalonde as head of mobile service line

Room 8 has announced that they have appointed mobile industry veteran David LaLonde as their new head of mobile service line.

In this role he will be overseeing their overall growth strategy as well as the success and launching of new studios. LaLonde comes to Room 8 with a large amount of experience in a variety of positions over his 14 year tenure in the game industry. This includes time in development, engineering, management and strategic business development. Room 8 also touts his experience working alongside major Asian game companies, including managing a number of complex partnerships with game developers in Japan.

Lalonde commented on what his focus would be when stepping into the new role. “I’m excited to be joining Room 8 Group at this crucial point in the company’s growth. As Head of Mobile Service Line, I’ll be focused on developing a growth strategy that aligns with Room 8 Group’s vision, while overseeing existing studios, launching new ones and handling M&A deals. My aim is to lead the service line to success, while ensuring legal compliance and providing strategic support to the studios.”

With the launch of two new studios to their new mobile service line - Solid Bash for mobile game development in 2022 and Heroic for trailers and cinematic production - it’s no surprise that Room 8 would be appointing someone new to provide overall management and guidance. It also indicates a shift to an all-in-one focus with most of the various aspects of production taking place within the group itself and their various studios.

There’s no better time for growth as the mobile game market climbs out of a 2022 post-Covid slump. As noted by spokesperson Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi, “We’re thrilled to welcome David to our executive team. His extensive experience and approaches to strategy align with Room 8 Group’s goals. The mobile game market is booming and generates over 50% revenue of the global video game industry. We have a lot of faith in Mobile Service Line and recognize the weight the mobile gaming niche holds in the industry. We’re excited to see how David will contribute to the growth and success of the Group.”