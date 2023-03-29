Mobile Global Esports collaborates on AI-driven data analysis

Indian esports brand Mobile Global esports (Mogo) will be collaborating with brands in India such as shops, restaurants and more, in order to share their user data as part of AI-driven analysis.

The research will utilise AI to construct a user model of players, allowing brands with physical locations to customise offers at that location based on the players that spend time there.

Mobile Global eSports concentrates mainly on the university market, and the mainly affluent students therein, with the intent being that these affluent students and players can be tied to physical locations that can then format their business accordingly.

Commenting on the plans, CEO of Mogo Dave Pross said, “"We're at a very exciting inflection point in the build-out of our signal-aggregate data platform. India is an evolving consumer market, well-educated and socially connected with a growing middle class, 37+ million college students with 8+ million coming up every year and 18-24 year olds affluent enough to afford smartphones and data plans.

“Most companies have little visibility into their true market dynamics in India, and those that do hold it very close to the vest. We're recruiting partners with which to provide actionable insights and paths to engagement and customised user experiences in India that benefit both our target demographic and the organisations and brands engaged - from game publishers to retailers to cell phone and consumer services providers."

India insights

Although the use of geolocation data is a controversial one outside of India, within the country itself it’s more easily deployed. Mogo gives the example of a vegetarian restaurant offering a loyalty programme if the data shows that the majority of players spend their time there before or after playing.

CDO of Mogo Nick Venezia commented on the use of this data so far. "Our initial research into the dynamics of the university student, Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha provides demographics in India through deterministic modelling, POI (Point of Interest) geodata indexing and dwell time linked to site visit data is showing actionable paths to engaging this market through tailoring products and services to meet their true needs.”

Mogo says this data can also serve to help entrants into the Indian games market such as publishers and developers. Given the size and scope of the Indian market as well as the rising mobile penetration, help such as this could be a consideration for many companies.

Outside of India it remains to be seen how far the system can be used without running into privacy concerns possible but such issues may well have to be addressed before further roll-out.