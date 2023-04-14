News

PUBG Mobile launches Be@rbrick collaboration

The popular collectible figurine franchise is the next major collab for the battle royale smash

PUBG Mobile’s next big collaboration will be with the collectible franchise Be@rbrick, with cosmetics inspired by the company’s line of products featuring in-game.

Be@rbrick are a popular line of figurines fashioned to look like anthropomorphic bears, and are a frequent collaborator with fashion lines, films and more. PUBG Mobile of course needs no introduction as one of the most successful battle royale games on mobile, proving highly lucrative for owner Tencent. Recently the title has seen a renewed focus on introducing new game modes and content creation tools.

The new collaboration will feature in-game cosmetic items, as well as real-world collectible figurines based on PUBG Mobile for players to collect. Head of PUBG Mobile publishing at Tencent Games, Vincent Wang commented “We’re so excited to provide a new platform for these exclusive collectibles, and introduce a truly trendsetting brand to PUBG Mobile.”

Meanwhile, Medicom president and CEO, Tatsuhiko Akashi, spoke about how the collaboration would benefit their collectibles line. “We’re very pleased to be working with PUBG Mobile to introduce Be@rbrick to gamers around the world,” he said.

“It’s been a delight working with PUBG Mobile on an exciting partnership that will allow fans to interact with Be@rbrick in a whole new way.”

Bear with us

PUBG Mobile has often had the occasional joke thrown its way at the expense of the unusual nature of their collaborations. Compared to major competitors like Fortnite which have attracted major brands such as anime series Naruto, or gaming franchise Halo, one of PUBG Mobile’s most recent collaborations was with car-manufacturer Maserati.

Their latest collaboration certainly marks another major difference between PUBG Mobile and their competitor, but Be@rbrick is a company with a high pedigree. Whether this attracts players to a battle royale title like PUBG will be another question, but it certainly shows that major brands still see the wide reach of the title as a way to increase their visibility.


