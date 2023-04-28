Take control of your user acquisition campaigns - a masterclass with Bango

Oscar Clark has been a pioneer in online, mobile, and console social games services since 1998. He is also author of the book, Games As A Service – How Free To Play Design Can Make Better Games.

As regulation and legislation around the global app markets continue to change, the challenge facing marketing teams grows ever greater.

The quantity and quality of data available to app creators are greatly reduced. The reliance upon ad platform targeting data is causing user acquisition (UA) teams to change their approach - driving down the return on ad spend (ROAS).

Thankfully help is at hand.

A recent webinar assembled a group of pioneers and experts from across the games ecosystem. Hosted by PocketGamer.biz, the panel included:

Lindsay Anne Aamodt, Head of Marketing - Upland.

Hagop Hagopian - Founder & CEO – Appvertiser

Dale Lawrence, Head of Client Solutions - Bango

Ahmed Mrad, Product Growth Analyst - EastSide Game Studio

Oscar Clark, CEO - Fundamentally Games

Over the course of an intensive in-depth hour, the panel offered advice, expertise and insight on taking back ownership of UA targeting, understanding what players actually want and finding audiences more effectively.

Topics under discussion included:

The pros and cons of automated ads

Balancing performance against testing

How to undertake long-term product development with limited data

Emerging data trends - which to follow and which to drop

The ONE data source you can't overlook!

Practical tips, tricks and techniques for the most cost-effective ways to retain control against automation and take back ownership of your UA targeting.

