AppLovin brings Google bidding’s open beta to all MAX publishers

AppLovin has announced that it is launching the open beta for Google bidding, bringing the service to all publishers using AppLovin’s MAX platform. Through the service, AppLovin states that publishers can increase operational efficiency while reducing technical overhead.

MAX runs auctions and leverages a leading number of demand sources, including AppLovin Exchange in addition to more than 25 SDK networks and 20 in-app bidders.

“Bidding represents the most efficient method to transact media in-app. We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Google as they expand into real-time bidding and drive more value for the world’s top mobile publishers on our platform,” said AppLovin’s general manager of AdTech Idil Canal.

“MAX’s objective is to run a fair and transparent unified auction for advertisers, and drive competition for developers to continue to grow their business with increased revenue. After years of working together to make bidding a reality, Google’s move represents a landmark moment for the entire mobile ecosystem.”

More efficiency, less overhead

The launch follows Google’s partnership with MAX in closed beta as an SDK bidder in real-time bidding auctions. The tech giant quickly became a top bidder thanks to its strong demand and reach, and MAX now allows publishers to set up Google bidding with one click, creating placement IDs within the platform and letting them immediately start monetising.

During the closed beta, AppLovin saw huge interest in accessing Google bidder demand from a large number of publishers, and this in turn led to the approval of thousands of apps, which achieved impressive results and incremental earnings.

“We have had an excellent experience working closely with Google and MAX to test Google bidding,” said SayGames CEO and co-founder Yegor Vaikhanski. “We have been very pleased by the collaboration with which both teams have worked with us, already see a positive revenue impact and we plan to further scale adoption.”

