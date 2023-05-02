News

AppLovin brings Google bidding’s open beta to all MAX publishers

The move follows a successful closed beta for the service

AppLovin brings Google bidding’s open beta to all MAX publishers
By , Staff Writer

AppLovin has announced that it is launching the open beta for Google bidding, bringing the service to all publishers using AppLovin’s MAX platform. Through the service, AppLovin states that publishers can increase operational efficiency while reducing technical overhead.

MAX runs auctions and leverages a leading number of demand sources, including AppLovin Exchange in addition to more than 25 SDK networks and 20 in-app bidders.

“Bidding represents the most efficient method to transact media in-app. We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Google as they expand into real-time bidding and drive more value for the world’s top mobile publishers on our platform,” said AppLovin’s general manager of AdTech Idil Canal.

“MAX’s objective is to run a fair and transparent unified auction for advertisers, and drive competition for developers to continue to grow their business with increased revenue. After years of working together to make bidding a reality, Google’s move represents a landmark moment for the entire mobile ecosystem.”

More efficiency, less overhead

The launch follows Google’s partnership with MAX in closed beta as an SDK bidder in real-time bidding auctions. The tech giant quickly became a top bidder thanks to its strong demand and reach, and MAX now allows publishers to set up Google bidding with one click, creating placement IDs within the platform and letting them immediately start monetising.

During the closed beta, AppLovin saw huge interest in accessing Google bidder demand from a large number of publishers, and this in turn led to the approval of thousands of apps, which achieved impressive results and incremental earnings.

“We have had an excellent experience working closely with Google and MAX to test Google bidding,” said SayGames CEO and co-founder Yegor Vaikhanski. “We have been very pleased by the collaboration with which both teams have worked with us, already see a positive revenue impact and we plan to further scale adoption.”

We listed AppLovin as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

Feature Mar 6th, 2023

Pocket Gamer Connects London video round-up: Part Two

News Jan 31st, 2023

Revealed: The key metrics for an effective ad creative

News Sep 12th, 2022

74% of consumers use mobile ads to discover new apps

News Sep 7th, 2022

Generation X make more in-app purchases than any other group

News Aug 1st, 2022

Appodeal Stack’s in-app bidding solution BidMachine is officially supported by AppLovin MAX