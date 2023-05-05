Last chance to sign up to pitch your game to experts at PG Connects Seattle this May 16-17!

On May 16-17, PG Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will also cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Along with all this amazing content, our industry-renowned fringe event opportunities are back including our Very Big Indie Pitch competitions and our Publisher Speedmatch and Investor Connector matchmaking events. The deadline for all of our fringe events is today, Friday, 5 May, so don’t wait to sign up! There’s only hours left to register for these life-changing opportunities.

Our Very Big Indie Pitch competition registration closes at midnight tonight, Friday, 5 May.

The Very Big Indie Pitches at Seattle

Our Very Big Indie Pitch competitions are in two separate categories: Mobile and PC + Console. They offer shortlisted developers a chance to impress some of the best experts the industry has to offer (including journalists, publishers, investors, and notable indies), answer questions and gather expert insight on their game.

Our unique speed dating format gives each developer 5 minutes with each panel of expert judges, meaning entrants will get real feedback from the event. The winners will also be covered across Steel Media’s network of websites (such as Pocket Gamer and PC Games Insider), making this a great chance to get your game up in lights.

What past Big Indie Pitch participants have to say…

"It's a great way to focus on what's most important in my game. I get excited about Unnatural Disaster, so it's easy to go on about it. But the pitch lasts just 5 minutes. I had to jump right in with the pillars of my game, what makes it stand out, and highlight the most compelling parts. Which is coincidentally exactly what you need for good marketing! And on the subject of honest feedback, it's hard to beat a Shark Tank full of video game publishers.

I've done the Big Indie Pitch twice now, and meeting the other developers in the waiting room was a highlight both times. The first time we ended up introduced to a bunch of devs we didn't know right in our own backyard. The second became an impromptu game trailer review, with everyone sharing their videos and suggesting improvements. It was really insightful!"

- Kevin Tarchenski, Rumor Games - 1st place at The Digital Big Indie Pitch #3 (Mobile)

"There's an intrinsically satisfying quality to having your work judged. When I'm working through a marathon sprint, I'm hyper-critical of my work and often worry about whether or not it's good enough.

It's validating to receive feedback, to be recognised by industry experts, to feel that your work creates the kind of impact that you intended. It's also valuable to get realistic calibrations from the judges on what I should expect and what I should consider doing to improve."

- Ross Przybylski, D20Studios, 3rd place at The Digital Big Indie Pitch #7 (Mobile Edition)

"Aside from building Miracle Tea’s pitching mileage, morale and confidence in our game. Big Indie Pitch has already opened up a handful of opportunities with publishers and press. We got put in contact with the charity organisation Safe In Our World who’s currently writing us a piece on Ruya and Alula as a result of a meeting we had from the PGC Digital #4 event in early November. This wouldn’t have happened without Big Indie Pitch so thank you! Beyond this, we still hope to gain contact with potential platforms and investors to help grow further support for Alula and see us launch on time.”

- Bradley Smith, Miracle Tea, 1st place at The Digital Big Indie Pitch #4 (Mobile Edition)

