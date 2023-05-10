Five reasons you need to pre-register for the Dubai GameExpo Summit today!

Looking to join us in Dubai this summer? Now’s the time to start thinking about registering your interest in this unmissable conference experience.

This June 21st to 22nd, we’re partnering up with the Dubai Economy & Tourism department to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days alongside the larger Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at an incredible state-of-the-art venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre within Expo City Dubai. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events, and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for you this summer. Pre-register here to make sure you get first access to the lowest prices when tickets are released!

Read on for the benefits of pre-registering for this unmissable event now.

1. Get early access to our Super Early Bird deal

You can currently sign up to be the first to be notified when tickets for this fantastic event go live. Register your interest today and you will be the first to have access to the lowest prices when tickets are released! You won’t want to miss your chance to enjoy the best prices possible when our Super Early Bird deal goes live, so sign up now.

2. Be the first to book your hotel in Dubai with our special hotel offer!

We understand the hassle that booking your conference accommodation can cause, especially when it’s in a city you’re unfamiliar with. In order to make your accommodation booking and stay go as smoothly as possible, we’re working behind the scenes to create a convenient hotel offer that will offer attendees an amazing accommodation opportunity in Dubai with incredible rates. Be the first to be notified about this accommodation offer when you pre-register today.

3. Gain access to Meet2Match weeks ahead of conference time!

We want our conference attendees to get the most value possible out of their ticket, so our MeetToMatch system opens with time to spare before the conference begins so you can get your meetings scheduled early and plan your conference days accordingly. If you register your interest now and book your ticket as soon as they’re on sale, you can get access to the Meet to Match system as soon as it goes live in the weeks leading up to the event, meaning that you can make sure you don’t miss out on connecting with everyone you’re looking to network with at the conference

4. Apply for our industry-leading fringe events

If you’re joining us in Dubai, make sure you sign up to get involved with our highly attended fringe events. Sign ups are now open for all our events. Remember that you must be a registered attendee of our Dubai GameExpo Summit to take part in our fringe events.

Get ahead of the game and sign up for these events today and you'll be able to book your ticket from release day. You can learn more about them below…

Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC + Console Edition

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for instant feedback, media coverage and exciting prizes.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

5. Let your network know you'll be there!

Let the world know that you’ll be joining us in Dubai by posting that you will be attending the Dubai GameExpo Summit on your LinkedIn or Twitter by using the event hashtag #DubaiGES. You can also use these official social assets to let your network know you will be attending – you will be able to get in touch with fellow attendees and start getting familiar with the faces you can expect to see come conference time. Start forming connections that you can explore and nourish in person come June!

Register your interest now!

Join us in Dubai come summer for this unprecedented networking and learning extravaganza. You’ll want to plan ahead to make sure you get to make the most of visiting this incredible destination, so register your interest now for all the benefits above! We will contact you as soon as tickets go on sale so stay tuned.